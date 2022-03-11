Invisible Orthodontics Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Invisible Orthodontics Market Research Report Are Candid Care Co., Geniova, Angelalign, Ormco Corporation, Align Technology, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, 3M and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global invisible orthodontics market size is set to experience a period of substantial expansion owing to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), revenue generated by cosmetic dentistry procedures breached the $1 million mark in the US in 2015. With increasing consciousness of physical appearance, orthodontic treatments that are aesthetically pleasing are becoming more desirable. The AACD found that 86% of the dental procedures were performed for patients wanting to improve their physical appearance and enhance their self-esteem. More importantly, one of the chief invisible orthodontics market trends is the decline in the uptake of traditional metal braces owing to a few cons that they entail. For instance, people with metal braces have to be careful about what they eat as hard food items can damage the braces, while soft foods can get stuck in them. Another issue is that these braces can cause pain and discomfort and can leave the patient’s teeth sore. These disadvantages have augured well for the market for invisible orthodontics.





Limited Applicability of Invisible Braces to Inhibit Market Growth

While invisible dentures and braces are growing in popularity, there are certain limitations to their adoption. For example, the AACD says that invisible braces should be used only in cases of mild to moderate malocclusions. In cases where teeth are severely disfigured, traditional braces should be given priority. According to the AACD, the shape of the teeth can restrict the effectivity of these aligners to reposition them. Moreover, invisible aligners cannot be used by patients having dental bridges as they can damage the braces. Lastly, when these braces need to be changed, they may cause pain in the teeth and even make speech slurry. Thus, these disincentives of using invisible aligners may hinder the invisible orthodontics market growth during the forecast period.

Align Technology, 3M, and Others Focus on Innovative Product Launches and Strategic Partnerships to Increase Sales

Align Technology, a manufacturer of clear aligners and 3D digital scanners used in orthodontics, headquartered in the U.S., launched its iTero Element 5D Imaging System in February 2019. It offers a comprehensive approach to user experience, workflows, and clinical applications that broadens the suite of existing fast scan times, full-color imaging, and high-precision of the iTero Element portfolio. The iTero range of products that also includes iTero Element 5D Imaging System, were placed at the 38th International Dental Show in Germany

Through its report, titled “Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces), By Demographic (Adults, Teens), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ shares the following:

SWOT analysis of the drivers and factors influencing the size, share, and revenue of the market;

Detailed assessment of the regional dynamics of the market;

Thorough research of the players operating in the market, their profiles, and latest industry developments; and

Exhaustive study of the different market segments and their role in the development of the market.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Market Growth to be Healthy in North America as Orthodontic Procedures Become More Affordable

North America is anticipated to dictate the invisible orthodontics market share on account of increasing affordability of orthodontic therapies in the region. Besides this, advancements in dental technologies such as 3D printing and rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry techniques are the other factors driving the market in North America. Rising disposable income coupled with competitive pricing methods employed by players are expected to fuel the market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in the coming decade. The market is also likely to get an additional boost due to the growing awareness about dental health in these regions.

New Product Launches to Stimulate Competition

The invisible orthodontics market analysis finds that key players in this market are working towards entrenching their foothold through launching of innovative products. Apart from this, companies are also looking to broaden their global presence by heavily investing in upcoming regional markets.





Top Market Players Covered:

Candid Care Co.

Geniova

Angelalign

Ormco Corporation

Align Technology, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

3M





Segmentation of the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market

By Type

• Ceramic Braces

• Clear Aligners

• Lingual Braces

By Demographic

• Adults

• Teens

By End User

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





