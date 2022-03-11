Aidan Healy of Healy Consultants Group accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and LeadersSINGAPORE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aidan Healy, Founder & Chairman of Healy Consultants Group, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Aidan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his global experience in setting up businesses around the world. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Aidan into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Aidan Healy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Aidan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Aidan will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
‘I am delighted to become a member of Forbes Business Council. As well as being an opportunity to showcase to the community my Firm’s two decades of experience and knowhow in global business set up, I also look forward to engaging with other Council members and learning more about their business successes, and challenges, at what is a period of significant and prolonged uncertainty in the world economy.
