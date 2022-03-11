Lion Pride Club: Groundbreaking New Lions 3D NFTs on Solana With Realistic Metaverse-Ready Designs

The collection consists of 7000 3D lion NFTs, each of which has been designed with unique attributes and features by Lion Pride Club

There has been a noticeable shift in the preferences of dApps and NFT projects from Ethereum to the Solana blockchain over the past few months, and the dominance that Ethereum enjoyed earlier is slowly waning. In particular, this can be seen with the NFT market, as high gas fees on Ethereum led Solana to surpass $1-billion in all-time sales last year.

NFT collections on Solana are usually characterised by the gas fees being close to 0 and a higher level of interoperability across marketplaces. One of the best-designed NFT collections on Solana in this regard is the Lion Pride Club, launching very soon on the top Solana NFT marketplaces.

The collection consists of 7000 3D lion NFTs, each of which has been designed with unique attributes and features. They have also been developed in a metaverse-ready manner so that further down the line the entire project can be easily added to the Solana metaverse. The launch date of the project hasn’t been finalised yet, but it is expected to be soon, and 20% of all the pool profits will be used to ameliorate the lives of Ukrainian citizens whose lives have been uprooted as a result of the recent invasion.



The project’s roadmap is as follows:

Step 1: The NFTs will be launched through the website and be available for trading on the top Solana NFT marketplaces. Users will be able to buy the lions of their choice easily using Solana.

Step 2: From the launch pool, 20% of the profits will be taken and used for humanitarian projects in Ukraine designed to better the lives of vulnerable citizens.

Step 3: The lionomics will be introduced, and users will be able to stake their Lions to get passive rewards in the form of the project tokens.

Step 4: The project pool will be used to buy land in the Solana metaverse where owners of the Lions can meet and interact with each other. Further plans for this stage have not yet been finalised and revealed.



Further details about the project, the team, and the story behind the project can be found at their website here. The details of the NFT launch will also be announced on the website. To get live alerts and updates on the developments of the project and the latest happenings, the Twitter handle of the project is @LionPrideClub. Interested users can also talk to the team and meet other members of the Lion Pride Club community by joining the Discord channel through this invite link.



Joining the Discord community is also a good way to enter the project whitelist, since the project does not have specific criteria for their Whitelist, but will instead award those users that have been the most active and loyal in the community.



The Lion Pride Club Project is definitely among the most promising and well-designed Solana projects out there, and the team has promised that they have exciting surprises in store for their users soon.

Website: http://lionprideclub.io/







