Qinematic AB & Virtualist LLC Announce North American Service and Sales Partnership. Stockholm, Sweden & Lafayette, LA

Qinematic, AB and Virtualist, LLC announce North American service and sales partnership to advance Moovment® 3D human movement analysis and ecosystem.
Qinematic, AB and Virtualist, LLC announce North American service and sales partnership to advance Moovment® 3D human movement analysis and collaborative ecosystem.
Caregivers and clients now have an opportunity to utilize 3D video based quantitative human movement analysis as part on their preventative, conditioning, and rehabilitation efforts. Caregiver provided video-based exercise directives, motivational goal targets, and client provided video feedback allows continuous monitoring of plan effectiveness. With far reaching applications across the orthopedic, physical therapy, sports medicine, neuro muscular, occupational health, and telehealth sectors Moovment provides clear and measured therapeutic results to its users.
Qinmatic, led by Glenn Bilby, CEO, states, this collaboration brings our technology to the US with a partner who truly understands the opportunities for 3D visualisations techniques to enhance the patient experience, clinical education, and communication between health workers. Pictures really do tell a thousand words, and remote 3D video is exceptional for improving understanding, decision-making, and communications.
Virtualist, led by Zoltan Gombos, CEO, states; this collaboration brings state of the art methodology to the US therapeutic and wellness market and complements the Virtualist portfolio for more impactful utilization of XR technology and the customers we serve.
About Qinematic, AB
Qinematics vision is a world where people of all ages can avoid pain and improve their quality of life through faster and more immersive awareness of how their bodies move. Health providers are presently overwhelmed by the demand for health services, and they lack the time to deliver optimal services in their traditional ways. We want to improve their working life and effectiveness by reducing mundane tasks like reporting measurements, and to assist with decision-support using Augmented Intelligence. We want people to move well so they can move more.
Glenn Bilby, CEO, and Founder is a Human Movement Scientist, MSK Physiotherapist, and is published in the areas of neuromuscular adaptations to training, software service design for physiotherapy, and motor control in walking and running.
About Virtualist, LLC
Virtualist partners with world-class creators of mixed reality tools for impactful teaching, team collaboration, and enhanced learning focused on the study of human anatomy. We bring technology-based solutions to users across multi-industry boardrooms, training centers, exhibition halls, and customer engagements.
Founder and CEO, Zoltan Gombos is a practicing surgical and molecular pathologist, serves as Research Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette, and is Honorary Consul to the Slovakia (EU).
