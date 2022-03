OffGamers Collaborates with HP Indonesia for March Mega Game Campaign

Your Gaming Alliance

We’re very pleased we were able to partner with HP to offer Indonesian gamers an opportunity to shop better with OffGamers.” — said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers has collaborated with HP for a March campaign titled “March Mega Game Bundle”.This campaign invites Indonesians to purchase selected OMEN AMD laptops from HP—both offline and online purchases are eligible—where they would also stand a chance to get an IDR430.000 OffGamers Gift Card.The March Mega Game Bundle is an event dedicated for Indonesians and is one of OffGamers’ monthly shopping campaigns aiming to provide customers with a better shopping experience online.Edo Jonathan Chandra, Personal Systems Consumer Category Market Development Manager of HP adds “HP and AMD are so thrilled to collaborate with OffGamers, we believe this joint promotion between HP AMD OffGamers will deliver the best benefit to our customers, especially the one who tends to play to progress with our OMEN gaming lineup. Amazing gaming experience with OMEN will become more complete with many benefit selections from OffGamers."The event will last from 10 March 2022 until 10 April 2022. To learn more about the campaign details, click here About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.