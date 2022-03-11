Natural Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 13.4 Bn by 2032 at a 6.5% CAGR | Industry Trends & Forecast by Fact.MR
Natural Skin Care Products Market Report by Product , End-Use , Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, E-commerce) Type (Premium, Mass), and Region- 2022 to 2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Overview
The global natural skin care products market size is expected to secure a market value of US$ 13.4 Bn during the forecast period. The projected market growth is around 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
Growing awareness of the negative effects of chemicals on the skin, such as irritation and dullness, is one of the key drivers driving the market. Customers are looking for eco-friendly, natural skin care products as they become more aware of the benefits of organic ingredient-based merchandise. The current Covid-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the beauty and personal grooming industry's growth.
Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7119
Consumers prefer beauty and cosmetic goods that are chemical-free and honest about their ingredients, which is anticipated to fuel demand for natural skin care products. Young people are predicted to respond positively to rising celebrity involvement in the promotion of sustainable beauty products.
Trending online articles, product launches, and celebrity endorsements are all popular among millennials who spend a lot of time online. Influential figures such as Hailey Bieber, who promotes bareMinerals, and Jessica Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, have endorsed the brand. These brand releases and innovations are projected to add to the market's growth.
Competitive Landscape
To increase market size, key players in the global natural skin care products market use a variety of techniques. Partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the most popular strategies. The players are also contributing significantly to product innovation in order to expand their worldwide reach in the rivalry. The following are some of the most recent developments among the important players:
• In November 2021, Victoria’s Secret, a globally renowned name for offering women luxe inner wears, launched its first e-beauty commerce store in India
• In January 2022, The Body Shop launched its sustainable Body Butter. The new Body Butter is registered by The Vegan Society. It is made with 95% ingredients of natural origin.
• In January 2022, Procter & Gamble announced that it will buy Tula Skincare. It is the third acquisition in the span of 3 three months. The terms were not disclosed.
To learn more about the natural skin care products market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7119
Natural Skin Care Products Market Dynamics:
Innovative, environmentally friendly product packaging that can be recycled and refilled is required. Consumers are increasingly concerned about their health while purchasing skincare products, and they want to utilize environmentally friendly options. Consumer preferences have evolved to vegan components generated only from plant-based goods as animal rights awareness has grown.
Young people are predicted to respond positively to celebrities' increasing participation in marketing natural beauty products. Online trending stories, new product debuts, and celebrity endorsements are popular among millennials who use the internet. Influential celebrities like Jessica Alba and Miranda Kerr have launched a natural cosmetics line to provide ethical skincare goods, consumer-centric private equity as a natural product with a potential future demand.
The increased number of new and start-up enterprises in the natural skincare industry has resulted in more cheap and innovative product lines becoming available on the market. Large consumer brands are exploring introducing natural skincare products for regular use, with the goal of gaining long-term market acceptance. Throughout the projected period, these factors are expected to fuel market expansion.
The Internet and social media platforms have also aided in the growth of natural skin care product sales. Millennials that spend a lot of time on social media have become big buyers of personalised products, which are largely sold through social media. Many celebrities have developed their own lines of natural and ethically produced products, and social media influencers have paved the way for natural skincare product start-ups to enter a quickly growing market and take advantage of an equally evolving sales channel.
Natural Skin Care Products Market Regional Insights:
In 2020, Europe dominated the market with a 36 percent share. Consumers in nations like the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany are more conscious of the products they use on their skin, preferring natural, herbal, and organic skincare.
The research includes a PORTER, PESTEL analysis as well as the possible influence of microeconomic market determinants. External and internal elements that are expected to have a positive or negative impact on the firm have been examined, providing decision-makers with a clear future vision of the industry.
The research also aids in the comprehension of the Natural Skin Care Products Market dynamics and structure by studying market segments and forecasting market size. The research is an investor's guide because it clearly depicts competitive analysis of key players in the Natural Skin Care Products Market by product, price, financial status, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence.
To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now! https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7119
Key Segments Covered in the Natural Skin Care Products Market Report
• By Product
o Natural Facial Care Products
Moisturizers
Cleansers
Others
o Natural Body Care Products
Body Wash
Body Lotions
Others
• By End Use
o Natural Skin Care Products for Men
o Natural Skin Care Products for Women
• By Distribution
o Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Pharmacy & Drugstores
o Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Direct Selling
o Natural Skin Care Product Sales via E-commerce
o Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Hypermarkets & Retail Chain
o Natural Skin Care Product Sales via Other Distribution Channels
• By Type
o Premium Natural Skin Care Products
o Mass Natural Skin Care Products
Natural Skin Care Product Market Report Highlights
• In terms of type, the mass segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 60.5 percent of global sales. The expansion of the segment is being aided by technological advancements in the online sale of beauty items. According to a Marketing Communication News research from 2019, Augmented Reality, chatbots, and virtual advisors have persuaded 56 percent of skincare users to make a final purchase of skincare regimen goods.
• In terms of end-use, the women's sector dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 60.0 percent of global sales. The expanding importance of natural skin care product purchases, as well as the rising per capita income of the female workforce, are driving this segment's rise.
• In 2020, the facial care segment accounted for a considerable portion of global revenue. The rising popularity of complicated facial care routines among both men and women has been a major reason in the segment's rise.
• The market is divided into three categories based on end-use: men, women, and children. In 2020, the women's segment dominated the market, accounting for a large portion of the revenue.
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-market
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods Domain:
Skincare Ingredients Market- Demand for active skincare ingredients is expected to remain relatively higher than additives throughout the assessment period. https://www.factmr.com/report/367/skin-care-ingredients-market
Sun Protection Products Market- Consumers’ preference towards longer skin protection along with resistance towards sweat and water is high. https://www.factmr.com/report/140/sun-protection-products-market
Plant-based Skincare Products Market- Plant-based skincare products help in restoring glow and shine of the skin. https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-skincare-products-market
Organic Hair Care Market- The organic hair care market is a testament to the relentless push for innovation by personal care brands. https://www.factmr.com/report/278/organic-haircare-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Supriya Bhor Eminent Research & Advisory Services
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here