Familial Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market Insights Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030 | Growth and Trends

Familial hypercholesterolemia is a hereditary disease caused because of increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) in the blood vessels. People suffering from familial hypercholesterolemia, are anticipated to be at a greater risk of developing cardiac disorders.

It is expected to expand the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market in the coming years due to increase in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate. Hypercholesterolemia usually emerges from the grouping of environmental and genetic jeopardy factors. The genetic disorder leads to heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia due to the presence of the mutated copy of the LDL receptor gene. The rise in adoption of combination therapy with the availability of high-level manufacturing technology has expanded the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19. This in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• AbbVie Inc.,

• Aegerion Pharmaceuticals,

• Novartis AG,

• AstraZeneca Plc.,

• Merck Company,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Sanofi S.A.,

• Amgen Inc.,

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited,

• Esperion Therapeutics

• CJ Healthcare

