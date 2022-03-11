TV Analytics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8,808.5 Million at a CAGR of 16.5%, By 2028

Reports And Data

TV Analytics Market Size – USD 2,568.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Penetration of the internet and social media.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.

The Global TV Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 8,808.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapid adoption of cloud-based services and the growing application of the internet of things (IoT) are the major factors contributing to market growth. TVs today can be experienced across multiple devices. Mobile ad investments and digital videos will play a crucial role in the same. For instance, Netflix can be watched on the TV set as well as on the smartphone. With multiple streaming apps like Crackle, TubiTV, and Popcorn Time, more potential investments on advertising on cross-screen television campaigns are made. Amazon is another example in the market with a free ad-supported version of its Prime Video platform.

The shift towards content delivery and consumer behavior, driven by advanced digital technologies, offers opportunities to organizations to understand their viewers more accurately. This will further help them to understand the appropriate marketing strategies. Traditional Gross Rating Point (GRP) measurement provided advertisers with sound feedback. However, analyzing the data and programmatic ad buying capabilities, marketers can understand the effectiveness of an ad spend in driving brand awareness, favorability, intent, loyalty, and sales. Accessibility of real-time data allows advertisers with optimization of campaigns.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the transmission types, the over-the-top (OTT) accounted for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 18.7% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others is a significant factor contributing to the segment growth. The increasing demand for technology from the media & entertainment and the IT industry will also govern the growth.

• Among the components, software accounted for a larger market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The software accesses Big Data to predict and analyze future events.

• The services component is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 17.8% during the forecast period. The segment includes professional and managed services. The demand for managed services is a significant factor in driving the segment.

• North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. The region has successfully adapted TV Analytics technologies and is investing highly in newer technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more. All these factors together will boost the market in the region, allowing it to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The region is equipped with high broadband access as well as has already moved on to providing top quality videos in HD and 4K. Moreover, the presence of several players in the market also boosts the market growth in the region.

• Key participants include Google, IBM Corporation, Zapr, The Nielsen Company LLC, TVSquared, ALPHONSO INC., 605, Amobee Inc., TVBEAT INC., Clarivoy, DCMN, Blix, FiscOwl LLC, H-Tech, Realytics, Edgeware AB, FourthWall Media, Sorenson Media, iSpot.tv Inc., Parrot Analytics Limited, Conviva Inc, Admo.tv, iQ Media Group Inc., and BrightLine Partners LLC., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global TV analytics market on the basis of component, deployment type, transmission type, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Services

o Support and Maintenance

o System Integration

o Training

• Software

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Transmission Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Over-The-Top (OTT)

• Cable TV

• Satellite TV or DTH

• Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Content Development

• Competitive Intelligence

• Customer Lifetime Management

• Churn Prevention And Behavior Analysis

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

