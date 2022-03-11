Robot Assisted Surgery Gains Popularity Among Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Trends

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of low-cost surgical robotic systems is one of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market trends gaining popularity. Due to the growth prospects for minimally invasive surgery in a variety of medical domains, robot-assisted surgery has fast grown in popularity. As the market for robotic surgery approaches a decade of commercial use, new surgical modalities with new technologies, smaller dimensions, and lower costs are becoming accessible. In October 2020, CMR Surgical, a UK-based medical technology company has launched Versius Surgical Robotic System at Argenteuil Hospital, a public health center near Paris, France. Versius was built by CMR Surgical to be versatile and cost-effective, using financial models that provide budget certainty and encourage regular usage of the system. Versius seeks to ensure that surgeons and hospitals are able to give the greatest level of surgical care to their patients. It has been utilized at Argenteuil Hospital for a variety of treatments in a variety of specialties. Urological and gynecological surgery are two examples. These treatments are frequently complicated and can take several hours to complete. In these circumstances, using robotic MAS can reduce physical strain on the surgeon, cut patient recovery time from weeks to days, and lessen the risk of surgical site infections.

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size is expected to grow from $30.32 billion in 2021 to $32.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market share is expected to reach $43.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.41%.

The rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market. Medical practitioners prefer minimally invasive surgery over open surgery as they cause less harm and pain to human body. Minimally invasive surgery is commonly used in adrenalectomy, brain surgery, heart surgery, kidney transplant, spine surgery, plastic and cosmetic surgery. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery survey, in 2019, the number of plastic surgeries performed worldwide stood at 11.3 million. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, in 2019, the total number of coronary artery bypass graft surgical procedures in the United Kingdom stood at 14,848, and 45,398 in Germany. Therefore, the increase in the number of surgical procedures is driving the growth of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.

Major players covered in the global minimally invasive surgical instruments industry are Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Aesculap Inc, AMNOTEC International Medical GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, EndoMed Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, KLS Martin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microline Surgical, NuVasive, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Scanlan International, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Ethicon Inc, and GE Healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is the expected to be the fastest growing region in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market. The regions covered in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global minimally invasive surgical instruments industry analysis report is segmented by product into handheld instruments, inflation systems, cutter instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, auxiliary instruments, type of procedure outlook into robotic, non-robotic, by application into cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, cosmetic and bariatric surgery, vascular surgery, urological surgery, by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, research institutes.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Systems, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Instruments), By Type of Procedure Outlook (Robotic, Non- Robotic), By Application (Cardiothoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cosmetic & Bariatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Urological Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a minimally invasive surgical instruments market overview, forecast minimally invasive surgical instruments market size and growth for the whole market, minimally invasive surgical instruments market segments, geographies, minimally invasive surgical instruments market trends, minimally invasive surgical instruments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

