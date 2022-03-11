Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market the Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2027

Reports and Data

The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from USD 3.16 billion in 2019 to USD 14.44 billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by technological advancement in digital printing and increasing consumer spending on interior wall decorations with striking wallpapers at inexpensive costs.

Digitally printed wallpaper are the images printed and produced by digital printing technology. These wallpapers can be pasted on the exterior or interior walls of any commercial, residential, or other settings as an advertising element or simply as a decorative. Some of the most popular digitally printed wallpapers among consumers are 3D wallpapers, removable or peel-off wallpapers, custom-designed wallpapers, peel and stick, western aztec wallpaper, commercial wallcovering, EZ wallpaper, DIY wallpaper, and others.

Recent developments in digital printing have opened up a pool of possibilities to bring empty walls to life with striking wallpapers. Changing modern consumer's taste for interior design is positively impact digitally printed wallpaper market growth. Increasing investment in the personal home & décor along with high demand for digitally printed wallpapers from hotels & resorts, hotels, and other end-use verticals will supplement digitally printed wallpaper market share over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

Graham & Brown

Flavor Paper

MX Display

Peggy-Betty Designs

The Printed Wallpaper Company

Hollywood Monster

McRobb Display Ltd

Great Wall Custom Coverings

4walls

Color X

Astek Wallpaper

Flavor Paper Wallpaper

Target Removable Wallpaper

Market Segmentation:

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Wildlife

• Scenic Beauty

• Lifestyle

• Architectural

• Portrait

• Wedding

• Fashion

• Abstract

• Others

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Household

• Hotels & Resorts

• Bars & Restaurants

• Commercial Space

• Transportation

• Others

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

