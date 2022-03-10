Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,790 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Kemp Appoints Matthew Rollins as District Attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit

GEORGIA, March 10 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Matthew Rollins as District Attorney for the Paulding Judicial Circuit. Mr. Rollins will fill the role vacated by Donald R. Donovan.

Matthew Rollins has served in the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office since May 2012. He most recently served as Acting District Attorney, having previously held the role of Chief Assistant District Attorney from March 2019 to February 2021 and Assistant District Attorney from May 2012 to March 2019. Mr. Rollins served as an active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps from December 1999 to December 2003. He received his Juris Doctorate from Mercer University School of Law, and his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Kennesaw State University. He resides in Acworth, Georgia with his wife, Minna, and son, Mikael.

You just read:

Gov. Kemp Appoints Matthew Rollins as District Attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.