Gov. Kemp Appoints Matthew Rollins as District Attorney of the Paulding Judicial Circuit

GEORGIA, March 10 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Matthew Rollins as District Attorney for the Paulding Judicial Circuit. Mr. Rollins will fill the role vacated by Donald R. Donovan.

Matthew Rollins has served in the Paulding Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office since May 2012. He most recently served as Acting District Attorney, having previously held the role of Chief Assistant District Attorney from March 2019 to February 2021 and Assistant District Attorney from May 2012 to March 2019. Mr. Rollins served as an active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps from December 1999 to December 2003. He received his Juris Doctorate from Mercer University School of Law, and his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Kennesaw State University. He resides in Acworth, Georgia with his wife, Minna, and son, Mikael.