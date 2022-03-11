The Touch Screen Controllers Market Is Driven By Increasing Demand For Advanced Electronic Products

Touch Screen Controllers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for electronic products is resulting in growth in the touch screen controllers market. In recent times various electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, personal computers, portable instruments such as music players, tablets, and other products such as washing machines, refrigerators, and copiers are also equipped with touch screen controllers. This widespread demand for technologically advanced touch screen controllers in electronic products is driving the demand for touch screen controllers. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, educational institutions and corporate companies were inclined towards online schools and home offices, which resulted in longer use of electronic devices, leading to a rapid growth in the electronics industry. According to the touch screen controllers market analysis, consumers are buying electronic products over ecommerce websites, leading to growth in the electronics ecommerce industry. The electronic ecommerce sales in 2022 is projected to grow over $79 million, which is a 7% increase from 2021.

The global touch screen controllers market size is expected to grow from $7.16 billion in 2021 to $8.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.06%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The touch screen controllers market share is expected to reach $15.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.40%.

Technological advancement in touch screen controllers is a rising trend in market. Advancements in touch screen technology are constantly making their way to innovations due to the manufacturers thriving to launch new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage. For example, in 2019, a manufacturer of system and component technology for touchscreens, TouchNetix launched a multifunction touchscreen controller IC for use in industrial, medical, and automotive industries. This product, aXiom, includes various features such as capacitive touch, force sensing, and haptic feedback.

Major players covered in the global touch screen controllers industry are Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ELAN Microelectronics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Melfas Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Synaptics Incorporated, HTC Corporation, LG Electronics, Maxim Integrated, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and ROHM CO., LTD.

TBRC’s global touch screen controllers market report is segmented by technology into resistive, capacitive, by touchscreen technology into single-touch technology, multi-touch technology, by interface type into inter-integrated circuit (I2C), serial peripheral interface (SPI), universal serial bus (USB), universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART), by end-user into consumer electronics, automotive, retail, healthcare, banking.



Touch Screen Controllers Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Resistive, Capacitive), By Touchscreen Technology (Single-touch Technology, Multi-touch Technology), By Interface Type (Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C), Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART)), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Banking) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a touch screen controllers market overview, forecast touch screen controllers market size and touch screen controllers market growth for the whole market, touch screen controllers market segments, geographies, touch screen controllers market trends, touch screen controllers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

