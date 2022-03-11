Developments In The Packaging Industry Boost Plastics And Rubber Products Market Demand

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastics and rubber products market is affected by the growth of the packaging industry. There are a number of new developments in the packaging industry that will drive the demand for plastic materials. Convenience features, such as resealable packs, easy-to-open stand-up pouches and smaller pack sizes for single-servings are being introduced and more promotional packs and brand extensions are being developed to ensure customer loyalty. These developments in packaging will increase the consumption of plastics and rubber and are driving the market.

Manufacturers in the plastic and rubber products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality. The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors. This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, better product quality at lower costs. According to ABB, an industrial robot manufacturer, some of their customers reported an increase of 15-30% in productivity after installing robotic automation systems. Around 180,000 machines are employed in the plastic manufacturing industry in 2021, an increase of 67,000 machines over the course of 4 years. Major companies providing industrial robotics include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA AG, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The global plastics and rubber products market size is expected to grow from $1.23 trillion in 2021 to $1.36 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global plastics and rubber products market share is expected to grow to $1.92 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Major players covered in the global plastics and rubber products industry are The Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Amcor Limited, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Group, Berry Global Group Inc., The Hankook Tire group, Pirelli & C SpA and Avery dennison.

TBRC’s global plastics and rubber products market report is segmented by type into rubber products, plastic products, by end-user industry into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, medical, construction, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the plastics and rubber products market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the plastics and rubber products market. The regions covered in the plastics and rubber market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Rubber Products, Plastic Products), By End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Construction, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

