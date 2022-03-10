AB1099 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 73.0301 (1) (d) 6., 108.227 (1) (e) 6. and 138.14 (3); and to create 138.09 (1a) (c) and chapter 203 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating earned income access services, providing a penalty, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)