WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 73.0301 (1) (d) 6., 108.227 (1) (e) 6. and 138.14 (3); and to create 138.09 (1a) (c) and chapter 203 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating earned income access services, providing a penalty, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1099
You just read:
AB1099 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2022-03-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.