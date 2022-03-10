AB1111 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to renumber 84.063 (1) (a) and 84.063 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 84.063 (3) (c); to amend 84.01 (31), 84.062 (1) (L), 84.063 (2) (a), 84.063 (2) (b), 84.063 (3) (title), 84.063 (3) (a), 84.063 (3) (b) (intro.), 84.063 (3) (b) 1., 84.063 (3) (d), 84.063 (4) (title), 84.063 (4) (b) and 84.063 (4) (c); and to create 84.063 (1) (d), 84.063 (1) (f), 84.063 (1) (g), 84.063 (1) (h), 84.063 (3) (ag), 84.063 (3) (c) 2., 84.063 (3) (cd), 84.063 (3) (e), 84.063 (3g), 84.063 (3r), 84.063 (4) (d), 84.063 (4) (e), 84.063 (4) (f) and 84.063 (4) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: relocation of utilities in a highway right-of-way, modifying administrative rules promulgated by the Department of Transportation, and providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures. (FE)