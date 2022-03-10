Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,794 in the last 365 days.

AB1117 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 7.33 (1) (c), 13.172 (1), 13.62 (2), 13.94 (4) (a) 1., 13.95 (intro.), 16.002 (2), 16.004 (4), 16.004 (5), 16.004 (12) (a), 16.01 (1), 16.045 (1) (a), 16.41 (4), 16.417 (1) (b), 16.52 (7), 16.528 (1) (a), 16.53 (2), 16.54 (9) (a) 1., 16.70 (2), 16.75 (1m), 16.765 (1), 16.765 (2), 16.765 (5), 16.765 (6), 16.765 (7) (intro.), 16.765 (7) (d), 16.765 (8), 16.838 (1) (b), 16.85 (2), 16.865 (8), 23.175 (1) (b), 71.26 (1) (be), 77.54 (9a) (a), 100.45 (1) (dm), 106.16 (2), 106.16 (3), 230.03 (3), 238.10 (1), 281.75 (4) (b) 3., 285.59 (1) (b) and 706.11 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 13.94 (1) (w), 19.42 (10) (qm), 20.498, 25.17 (3) (b) 14., 40.02 (54) (k), 66.0603 (1m) (a) 3v., 70.11 (38o), 71.05 (1) (c) 7m., 71.26 (1m) (p), 71.45 (1t) (o), 219.09 (1) (h), chapter 235 and 600.01 (1) (b) 8m. of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Wisconsin Renewable Energy Development Authority to participate in and guarantee certain energy-related loans, implement other energy-related programs, and make certain grants and making an appropriation. (FE)

You just read:

AB1117 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-03-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.