AB1117 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 7.33 (1) (c), 13.172 (1), 13.62 (2), 13.94 (4) (a) 1., 13.95 (intro.), 16.002 (2), 16.004 (4), 16.004 (5), 16.004 (12) (a), 16.01 (1), 16.045 (1) (a), 16.41 (4), 16.417 (1) (b), 16.52 (7), 16.528 (1) (a), 16.53 (2), 16.54 (9) (a) 1., 16.70 (2), 16.75 (1m), 16.765 (1), 16.765 (2), 16.765 (5), 16.765 (6), 16.765 (7) (intro.), 16.765 (7) (d), 16.765 (8), 16.838 (1) (b), 16.85 (2), 16.865 (8), 23.175 (1) (b), 71.26 (1) (be), 77.54 (9a) (a), 100.45 (1) (dm), 106.16 (2), 106.16 (3), 230.03 (3), 238.10 (1), 281.75 (4) (b) 3., 285.59 (1) (b) and 706.11 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 13.94 (1) (w), 19.42 (10) (qm), 20.498, 25.17 (3) (b) 14., 40.02 (54) (k), 66.0603 (1m) (a) 3v., 70.11 (38o), 71.05 (1) (c) 7m., 71.26 (1m) (p), 71.45 (1t) (o), 219.09 (1) (h), chapter 235 and 600.01 (1) (b) 8m. of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Wisconsin Renewable Energy Development Authority to participate in and guarantee certain energy-related loans, implement other energy-related programs, and make certain grants and making an appropriation. (FE)