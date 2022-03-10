WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 348.27 (9) (a) 1. d.; and to create 348.27 (9) (a) 3. i., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. j., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. k., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. L. and 348.27 (9) (a) 3. m. of the statutes; Relating to: modifying the permit for certain oversize or overweight vehicles transporting forest products. (FE)
Status: S - Enrolled
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb625
SB625 in Sen: Presented to the Governor on 3-10-2022 - 2022-03-10
