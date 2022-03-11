Increased Consumption Of Processed Food Promotes The Food Containers Market Growth

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is anticipated to propel the growth of the food containers market. Processed foods include various ingredients like artificial colors, flavors, or other chemical additives, which affect the health of individuals that cause obesity and other chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Nowadays, because of the fast-moving lifestyle of individuals, there has been increasing within the consumption of processed and packaged foods. This high consumption creates demand for processed and packaged food, which again allows food processing and packaging industries to develop more products with more nutrient value and ensure minimum side effects. According to the food containers industry growth analysis, the demand for processed and packaged food is driving the demand of the food containers market.

The global food container market size is expected to grow from $222.37 billion in 2021 to $238.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food container market is expected to reach $318.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.55%.

Major players covered in the global food container market report are Amcor plc, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Constar International UK Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Inc., Ball Corporation, Printpack Incorporated, Ardagh Group, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Alcan Packaging Food Americas, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Evergreen Packaging, and PWP Industries, Inc.

TBRC’s global food containers market segmentation is divided by product into bottles and jars, cans, cups and tubs, boxes, by material into plastic, metal, glass, by application into meat products, dairy products, bakery products, fruits and vegetables.

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Bottles and Jars, Cans, Cups and Tubs, Boxes), By Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass), By Application (Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fruits and Vegetables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food containers market overview, forecast food containers market size and food containers market growth for the whole market, food containers market segments, geographies, food containers market trends, food containers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

