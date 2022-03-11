Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,781 in the last 365 days.

Transformational investments in transportation, housing and climate lead as Legislature adjourns for 2022

WASHINGTON, March 11 - Story 

The Legislature ended a short but historic session Thursday night, headlined by a once-in-a-generation transportation revenue package that will reduce emissions and our dependence on fossil fuels. The Legislature also closed on important investments in housing and homelessness, education, and salmon recovery along with key policies to improve health care.

“Sixty days ago, I asked for big action and 60 days later legislators delivered,” said Gov. Jay Inslee after legislators adjourned. “While some work remains for next session, legislators acted on some of the most urgent issues facing Washingtonians.”

The Legislature approved more than 300 bills this session. With the exception of bills containing an emergency clause, the governor will have 20 days to sign bills after they’re delivered to his office. Scheduled bill actions are available on the governor’s bill action web page.

Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Transformational investments in transportation, housing and climate lead as Legislature adjourns for 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.