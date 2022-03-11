Paper Products Market Growth Benefits From Steady Economic Growth

Paper Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Paper Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paper products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Paper products industry growth analysis shows that greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

The global paper products market size is expected to grow from $0.89 trillion in 2021 to $0.96 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The paper product market is expected to grow to $1.23 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

According to TBRC’s paper products market research, the industry has been shifting from labor intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes. For instance, Swedish company Stora Enso partnered with Siemens to automate its Skoghall facility.

Major players covered in the global paper products industry are International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, WestRock Company, Essity AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited and DS Smith plc.

TBRC’s global paper products market report is segmented by type into converted paper products, unfinished paper, pulp mills, by raw material into wood and agro residue, waste and recycled paper, by application into writing paper, magazine paper, packaging paper, sanitary paper, others.

Paper Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills), By Raw Material (Wood And Agro Residue, Waste And Recycled Paper), By Application (Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

