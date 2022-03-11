Development Of Fully Insulated Chips Aids Automotive Fuse Market Expansion

Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improved quality and development of fully insulated chips are providing an opportunity to expand the use of automotive fuses. This can be attributed to the fact that better quality fully insulated chips will be more powerful and energy-efficient which implies a wider user base. Researchers from KU Leuven and IMEC devised a new technology for insulating microchips that have been effective. Metal-organic frameworks, a new type of material made up of structured nanopores, are used in the approach. This technology can be utilized to produce increasingly smaller and more powerful chips that use less energy in the long run.

In May 2021, Mersen, a French international company that operates within two key business segments, Advanced Materials and Electrical Power, acquired Fusetech, a market-leading fuse manufacturer. Due to this acquisition Mersen aims to ramp up fuse production as well as integrate a high-performance location to manufacture its next goods. Fusetech was a 50:50 joint venture between Mersen and Hager before the takeover.

The global automotive fuse market size is expected to grow from $16.17 billion in 2021 to $17.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global automotive fuse market share is expected to reach $22.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.10%.

The growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is expected to drive the automotive fuse market growth over the coming years. With the growth of technology, there is an increase in the implementation of new electronics in automobiles. New technologies such as autonomous technology, self-driving systems, the onboard computer that controls a wide range of functions like vehicle temperature, GPS, and even exhaust emission, require a lot of new electrical equipment to work. For instance, according to Roland Berger study published in January 2020, Electronic modules for a typical premium vehicle cost $3,145. According to the analysis, the cost of a semi-autonomous, electric automobile will more than double to $7,030 by 2025. Therefore, the growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry is driving the growth of the automotive fuse market.

Major players covered in the global automotive fuse market are Eaton Corporation, Littelfuse, MERSEN S.A., SCHURTER Inc, SIBA, Sensata Technologies, Carling Technologies Inc, Mouser Electronics, OptiFuse, AEM, Blue Sea Systems, GLOSO TECH Inc, ON Semiconductor, Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd., Pacific Engineering Corporation, Dongguan Better Electronics Tech. Co. Ltd, Anixter, and NTE Electronics Inc.

TBRC’s global automotive fuse market research report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, commercial vehicle, by fuse type into blade, glass tube, semiconductor, others, by application into auxiliary fuse, charge inlet fuse, battery fuse, engine fuse, others, by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket, by voltage into 12 and 24 V, 24-48 V, 49-150 V, 151-300 V, >300 V.

Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2022 – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Fuse Type (Blade, Glass Tube, Semiconductor, Other Type), By Application (Auxiliary Fuse, Charge Inlet Fuse, Battery Fuse, Engine Fuse, Other Application), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Voltage (12 and 24 V, 24–48 V, 49–150 V, 151–300 V, >300 V) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive fuse market overview, forecast automotive fuse market size and growth for the whole market, automotive fuse market segments, geographies, automotive fuse market trends, automotive fuse market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

