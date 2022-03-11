Global Automotive Gaskets And Seals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive gaskets and seals market size is expected to grow from $15.22 billion in 2021 to $15.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive gasket and seal market is expected to reach $19.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.30%. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the automotive gaskets and seals market growth.

The global automotive gaskets and seals market consists of sales of automotive gaskets and seals products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive gaskets and seals. Gaskets and seals are automotive components that prevent the leakage of oil, coolant, and air between different areas of a vehicle such as engines. Gaskets are usually used as static seals to seal a connection between two components that have flat surfaces, whereas seals are used between engine parts that rotate. Both gaskets and seals offer high flexibility, reliability, strength, and resistance to extreme heat. They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads, and temperature variations.

Global Automotive Gaskets And Seals Market Trends

3D printing is increasingly being used in the manufacturing of automotive gaskets and seals. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is the process of making three-dimensional objects from a digital file. By using 3D printing, manufacturers can economically and efficiently create gaskets of varying dimensions as per applications.

Global Automotive Gaskets And Seals Market Segments

The global automotive gasket and seal market is segmented:

By Material: Fiber, Graphite, PTFE, Rubber, Silicones

By Product Type: Gaskets, Seals

By End-Use: Automotive, Aerospace, Machinery, Electronics and Electrical, Marine and Rail

By Geography: The global automotive gaskets and seals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive gaskets and seals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive gaskets and seals market, automotive gaskets and seals global market share, automotive gaskets and seals global market segments and geographies, automotive gaskets and seals market players, automotive gaskets and seals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive gaskets and seals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Freudenberg, Elringklinger, Dana, SKF, Trelleborg, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), and Flowserve Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

