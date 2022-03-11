HVAC Relay Market 2022 Business Scenario | Ready to Experience Exponential Growth by 2029

HVAC Relay Market

Increase in application of HVAC relays in the automobile sector has played an important role in the growth of the global HVAC relay market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is used to regulate the temperature and the climatic conditions inside the vehicle and maximize the efficiency of the battery. In addition, surge in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe is resulting in the growth of the HVAC relay market. In addition, HVAC relays have a wide range of applications in the construction industry in both residential and commercial buildings. Smart HVAC systems are being developed to increase the energy efficiency of the buildings, thereby saving significant amount of money. The concept of “green building” is gaining popularity across the globe where there is an intent to manage energy more efficient and minimize any loss or wastage of energy. However, high installation and operating cost of an advanced HVAC relay system might restrain the growth of the market. In addition, the rapid development of modern technologies such as hybrid relay and increase in applications in the residential segment of the construction industry as well as in the personal and commercial vehicle sectors are expected to boost the market in near future.

In terms of market share, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the global HVAC relay market owing rapid urbanization and technological developments in the developing nations such as India and China. The market in the North America is expected to grow at a significant pace, owing to high demand for energy-efficient residence as well as commercial buildings. Moreover, a high demand in personal vehicles in the region results in the growth in demand for HVAC relay in the regional market.

Companies covered in HVAC relay market are TE Connectivity Limited, Control & Switchgear Electric Limited, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, ABB Ltd., Littlefuse Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Schneider Electric

Key segments covered

By Type

Electromagnetic Relay

Solid-state Relay

Thermal Relay

Hybrid Relay

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected every sector of businesses and the HVAC relay market is no exception.

The outbreak of the global pandemic has severely affected the construction industry as most of the construction activities across the globe were completely halted due to lack of workforce. As a result, the demand for HVAC relay in the construction industry decreased significantly, thereby affecting the market.

The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic resulted in a significant fall in demand for automobiles in the market. As there are major applications of HVAC relays in the automobile sector, the decreasing demand has severely affected the global HVAC relay market.

