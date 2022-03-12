4K Home Projectors under $2000 for 2022, Projector Buying Guide
What are the 4K projectors that are worth buying currently? We have carefully selected 5 models for your reference.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home projectors are becoming more and more popular, and building a home theater is the dream of many young people. So what are the 4K projectors that are worth buying currently? We have carefully selected 5 models for your reference.
1. Optoma UHD51A $1998
Important Specifications
Display: DLP
Brightness: 2400 lumens
Contrast: 50000:1
Resolution: 4K UHD
Screen Size: 40 – 150”
Product Highlights
The Optoma UHD51A projector has a compact size so it can be used well even in smaller living spaces. Therefore, you should accurately measure your area before buying, as the optical tube only allows fine-tuning of the screen within the zoom range of 2 to 3 meters of the lens.
With High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility and a wide color gamut, it delivers rich, lifelike color and contrast for a cinematic experience in your home theater. Plus, when you watch brighter whites, black levels are deeper and more vivid with HDR10 support.
2. Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser $1799
Important Specifications
Display: DLP
Light source: Laser
Brightness: 3200ANSI Lumens
Resolution: Real 4k
System: Android 9.0
Memory: 4G+128G
Screen Size: 60 – 150”
Product’s highlights
This device is a product that offers extraordinary value or performance compared to competitors in the same price range. With DPL display technology and laser light source, this projector features Android 9.0 and 4G+128G memory, which enables the projector to run smoothly and be installed with more apps.
Along with 3400 ANSI Lumens of brightness and compatibility with HDR10 and real 4K resolution, it is truly the best movie projector for home cinema. As a result, the product delivers projected image quality that will leave you amazed. With vibrant colors and sharp, realistic images to satisfy all your entertainment tastes.
Plus, Dangbei Mars Pro is the smartest laser projector under $2000 with an Android system and such a large memory. It not only supports automatic correction, automatic focus but also supports automatic screen entry, automatic induction, automatic obstacle avoidance, etc.
3. LG HU70LA 4K Ultra HD $1799
Important Specifications
Display: DLP
Brightness: 1500 lumens
Contrast: 150,000:1
Resolution: 4K
Screen Size: 40 – 150”
Product Highlights
The LG HU70LA 4K projector is very compact, measuring 12.4 inches wide, 8.3 inches deep, and 3.7 inches thick, so it can easily be placed on a smaller table or mounted from a ceiling.
The projector has 4K resolution and supports HDR 10, so you can enjoy your content flawlessly. Plus, with a high 150,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,500 lumens of brightness, it delivers stable, clear, and lifelike images.
Its remote has a microphone button for voice control and quick access buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, even though the remote isn't as simple as a Roku or Apple TV.
4. BenQ TK800M True 4K $1602
Important Specifications
Display: DLP
Brightness: 3000 lumens
Contrast: 10000:1
Resolution: 4K UHD
Screen Size: 40 – 150”
Product Highlights
The BenQ TK800 projector is equipped with built-in DLP technology. Especially the brightness of 3000 Ansi lumens provides a clear projected image in almost any room space, even in bright light. High contrast ratios of up to 10,000:1 deliver crisp image quality and high depth per frame, eliminating blur on low-end models.
In addition, the standard resolution is 4K (3840×2160), which provides clear image display quality on a large screen with ambient light.
These best projectors are also compatible with the HDR standard for great projected images. So this product delivers sharp, vivid picture quality in every little detail, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movies like a home theater.
This projector has HDMI, VGA, D-sub, Audio, USB and other connection ports, which can present users with a better entertainment experience.
5. Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K $1599
Important Specifications
Display: HDR10
Brightness: 1500 lumens
Contrast: 1000:1
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Product Highlights
The Anker Nebula Cosmos has an egg-shaped design and measures 13.8 x 3.9 x 9.8 inches and weighs 3.3 kg for easy portability. With 1500 ANSI lumens of brightness and HDR10 capability, the device gives you the freedom to watch your favorite movies, sports, games, and more.
Anker Nebula Cosmos' speakers feature Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension technology to optimize sound quality and deliver a groundbreaking 360-degree cinema experience with detailed, scene-by-scene sound.
Summary
With the increasing demand for projectors, 4K projectors are becoming more and more popular. A budget under $2,000 can get you a decent home projector. As technology advances, 4K projectors are constantly innovating. For example, the Dangbei Mars Pro smart projector with a laser light source and Android system allows you to have a projector, as well as Bluetooth speakers and smart TV functions. Let's build a home cinema with a 4K projector!
