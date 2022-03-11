Retro-Reflective Materials Market Sales To Reach USD 44.28 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increased demand for retro-reflective materials to enhance nighttime & low light condition visibility are some of the main factors propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Retro-Reflective Materials Market is forecast to reach USD 44.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major share of revenue in the global market is generated by the usage of these materials in the construction and infrastructure sector, in applications like signboards, safety cones, and road markings, among others.

The construction & infrastructure industry is growing across the globe. For example, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, 783 projects were undertaken by the government of India in 2017, and the construction projects recorded a growth rate of 1.23% in 2016-17. These large projects undertaken by the Indian government demanded high consumption of retro-reflective paints to make markings on the highways for ensuring traffic safety. These highways also required retro-reflective sheets, tapes, and films to make signboards for navigating the drivers in nighttime or low light conditions. Initiatives taken by the governments of the emerging economies like South Korea, China, and India, among others, have aided in the growth of the retro-reflective materials market.

Furthermore, stringent government regulations have been implemented in the developed economies like North America and Europe for the use of these materials in safety apparel and vehicle markings. These regulations strictly monitor the service life of these materials. The retro-reflective materials are quickly replaced if they are found in noticeably faded, torn, soiled, burned, heavily abraded, cracked, or damaged conditions.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 outbreak has adverse effects on most of the businesses across the globe, including the retro-reflective materials market. The construction sector will face the dual challenges of lack of sales and high-interest payments. Broadly, any business like retro-reflective material, which is used in constructing roads where people are required to work in a group and hence involve personal interaction, will face issues in the next 12 to 18 months.

The lockdown in several regions has severely impacted the market around the world. Moreover, major players like the Avery Dennison Corporation sending its workers to quarantine (those who require) and working with reduced workforce strength will negatively impact the flourishing demand.

Key participants include 3M, Orafol Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dominic Optical Inc., Coats Group PLC, Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd, Reflomax, Paiho Group, Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc., and Asian Paints Ppg Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder and the high growth of sectors such as construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation has helped the region to achieve the leading position in the global market.

Asia-Pacific region is also a potential market according to the major players like 3M, ORAFOL, and Avery Dennison. This region poses a rising demand for retro-reflective materials for various purposes, like conspicuity markings, road markings, signboards, conspicuity markings, and safety apparels, among others.

Among the application segment, the traffic control & work zone is leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register a CAGR of 26.6% over the forecasted period.

Among the product type segment, paints, inks & coatings are leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 26.6% over the forecasted period.

Films, sheets & tapes have many applications and are extensively used in all the key sectors like apparel, automotive & transportation, and construction & infrastructure.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the retro-reflective materials market on the basis of product type, technology, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Films, Sheets & Tapes

Paints, Inks & Coatings

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microprismatic Technology

Glass Beads Technology

Ceramic Beads Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traffic Control & Work Zone

Conspicuity & Fleet & Vehicle Registration

Personal Safety

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

