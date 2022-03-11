Natural Fiber Composites Market Size To Reach USD 14.60 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Lightweight, lower energy consumption, and an increase in fuel efficiency and consumer preference are some of the main factors propelling the growth of market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Natural Fiber Composites market is forecast to reach USD 14.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Natural fibers have become very crucial in technical composite applications because of the demand for biodegradable and recyclable raw materials. The growing awareness regarding green products and spiraling demand for lightweight products from the automotive industry are among the major trends escalating market growth. The moisture sensitivity of these composites is a key market restraint for natural fiber composite.

Natural fibers are bio-based materials manufactured using materials like cotton, wool, flax, hemp, and kenaf. All these materials are easily available and less harmful to the environment. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of natural fiber composites are environment-friendly, and they also have the potential to replace synthetic fibers in the coming few years.

To look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3171

Increasing disposable income of consumers, rising awareness about green products, urging uptake of recyclable products, and growing inclination towards eco-friendly products are likely to play a vital role in the growth of the market. The strength of natural fiber composites (NFC) is 25.0% to 30.0% more than glass fibers of the same weight. Composites made from natural fibers help in decreasing the mass of components, thereby reducing the total energy consumption. In addition to this, the molding process of NFC consumes lesser energy than the glass fiber molding procedure, which decreases the production cost by 10.0%.

The COVID-19 impact:

The global construction industry, once booming because of the commercial and residential construction in the U.S. and China, has been adversely affected by the suspension of the construction activities across the global economies. In the U.S. the construction industry is likely to take a major hit because of the lockdown imposed by the government during COVID-19 and the labor shortages, which is expected to be aggravated by the resulting financing pressures because of the non-adherence to the completion times and the supply chain issues.

Key participants include FlexForm Technologies LLC, Procotex Corp SA, Tecnaro GmbH, Kafus Bio-Composites Inc., FiberGran GmbH& Corp. KG, UPM Biocomposites, Tagleef Industries, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg, Trex Company, Inc, and Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/natural-fiber-composites-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The weak bonding with polymer matrices and moisture sensitivity of these products is anticipated to hamper growth prospects. They absorb moisture, which leads to swelling of fibers. Therefore, in the automotive industry, they can only be applied in car interiors.

Among the type segment of the natural fiber composite market, the wood-based NFCs are anticipated to be the fastest-growing raw with a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecasted period, owing to their high demand in the construction and building industry, globally.

The North American region accounts for a major share of wood natural fiber composites because of the high demand for wood-plastic composites in the construction industry.

The automotive application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the natural fiber composites market with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecasted period owing to the growing need for safer, lighter, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Some factors act as a tailback in its growth of the natural fiber composites market. The fluctuation in the cost of natural fiber, a lack of awareness among end-users in emerging economies, and relatively weak strength are major restraints in the growth of the NFCs market.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3171

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Natural Fiber Composites market on the basis of type, manufacturing process, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Wood

Non-wood

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Pultrusion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electronics

Sporting Goods

Construction

Others

Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3171

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.