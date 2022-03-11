Medical Spa Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Key Players

Medical spa market size was valued at $12,438 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $29,542.33 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical spa combines the medical expertise and technology with relaxing experience of a spa. Medical spa provides comprehensive skin care treatments, which also includes nutrition advices. These spas are unique blend of medicine and aesthetics, to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment. Also, these treatments are medically recommended and supervised.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global medical spa market are Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Chiva Som, Cocoon Medical Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa and Westchase Medspa.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By service, facial treatments segment was the highest contributor to the medical spa market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine line reduction treatments, acne therapy, fillers, and the laser procedures are all provided by the medical spas under the supervision of certified doctors, cosmetologists, and dermatologist. All of these therapies are cosmetic in nature, with the goal of rejuvenating or improving an individual's appearance. Treatments for laser hair removal, laser skin tightening are also offered.

The major factors that drive the medical spa market growth are increase in use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement coupled with growth in wellness trend among the developed countries in women as well as men. Moreover, rise in demand for aesthetic enhancement procedures such as facial treatments, cryolipolysis, laser lipolysis, liposuction, tummy tuck also known as abdominoplasty, ultrasound, injectable treatments, red light therapy, and others, owing to self-consciousness among the population, especially in women for beautification is on the rise. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report in 2020, it is estimated that in America 15.6 million of cosmetic procedures were performed among which there were 2.3 million cosmetic surgical procedures and 13.2 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures. In addition, approximately $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S.

In addition, advancement in various technology based procedures for tattoo removal, scars & striae removal. Moreover, increase in medical spas focus toward transition from offering aesthetic treatments exclusively to promoting health and wellness. Developed countries are expected to witness an increased growth in medical spa industries over the forecast period. Rise in the aging population, surge in the baby boomer population further drives market. Baby boomer population have more desire to feel empowered and younger. Medical spas offer facilities that conjoin traditional and modern technologies to fulfil their desire to look and feel younger. Most commonly, the baby boomers opt for facial treatments including aromatherapy and anti-aging therapies. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to significantly drive the growth of medical spa market in the forecast period.

