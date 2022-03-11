Bio-based PET Market Worth USD 15.26 Billion By 2027 Growing at 14.93% CAGR | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growing demand for Bio-based PET as an alternative to fossil fuel-derived PET plastic & the increasing preference for bio-plastics in the end-use industries

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Bio-based PET Market is forecast to reach USD 15.26 Billion by 2027. The worldwide bio-based materials showcase is going to observe a substantial interest during the gauge time frame 2017 – 2027, inferable from developing concerns respect condition all through the world. Bio-based items have as of late increased an enormous ubiquity inferable from the developing ecological concerned populace.

Bio-based materials are extricated from inexhaustible sources like that of feedstock, which includes corn, sugarcane, or different polymers, which will debase in the earth within a range of one year. There are various focal points related to utilizing bio-based material over conventional materials, which scarcely debases in the earth along these lines compromising the climate. One of the central points pushing the worldwide bio-based materials showcase is the consistent cost of horticultural feedstock with correlation with petrochemicals. This is probably going to make the cost of biobased items stable, hence preferring the development of the worldwide bio-based materials showcase

To look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3125

Report Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global Bio-based PET market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals, medical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical, and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations, and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers details about financial standing, global positional, license agreement, business expansion plans, and product portfolios of each player operating in the market. The global Bio-based PET market is extremely competitive and comprises various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, R&D investments, and new product launches to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Key participants include Braskem, Gevo, Inc., Teijin Limited, Anellotech, Inc., Toray Industries, INC., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, M&G Chemicals, Nature Works LLC, Novamont S.p.A, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Amyris, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3125

Further key findings from the report suggest

Due to the eco-friendly nature and superior properties of traditional PET, bio-based PET is witnessing a huge demand from several end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, textile, and automotive, among others.

Traditionally, the bio-PET comprises 30% bio-based mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) and 70% petroleum-based resins. However, many companies are investing to increase the production of bio-based MEG to eliminate the issues due to an inconsistent supply of raw material for the development of 100% bio-based PET.

Food & Beverages held the largest share of 61.2% by the end-use industry in 2019. In the food & beverage industry, bio-PET applications include packaging for water, sweet beverages, fruit juice, beer, food, among others.

The players in the bio-based PET market are going into vital coalitions so as to take into account the developing interest for reasonable bundling items. For instance, in 2017, Danone and Nestlé Waters launched the NaturALL Bottle Alliance with California startup Origin Materials to develop 100% bio-based bottles.

Geographically the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 with a market share of 31.5% by value. The demand in this region comes from economies, such as India and China, owing to the booming food & beverages, textile, and automotive industries, a rapidly expanding middle class with high disposable income, and the fast-paced economic growth.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3125

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Bio-based PET market on the basis of feedstock, application, end-use industry, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Bottles

Films & Sheets

Bags

Cosmetic Containers

Molded Parts & Components

Fibers

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Packaging

Others

Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3125

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Cosmetic Preservative Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cosmetic-preservative-market

Cresol Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cresol-market

Metal Matrix Composite Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-metal-matrix-composite-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.