Contraceptives Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Contraceptives Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $43,812 million by 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advent of advanced contraceptive methods, emergency contraceptives method especially for teenagers, and increase in awareness towards sexually transmitted infections (STIs), are the major factors responsible for the growth of contraceptives market. Growth in popularity of female condoms, custom-fit condoms, and other novel products have fueled the contraceptive demand, especially in the developed regions. Furthermore, rise in adoption for modern contraceptives in the developing economies contribute to the significant growth in the world contraceptives market. However, associated risks, sociocultural influences of contraceptives, and side effects such as infertility resulting from the use of contraception are the major impediments to the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players in the contraceptives market are highly focused to expand their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries and launched new products to increase their market shares. The key players profiled in this report include The Female Health Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cooper Companies, INC., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. Other players in the value chain include Reckitt Benckiser Plc, BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., Warner Chilcott Company, Agile Therapeutics Inc., MANKIND Pharmaceuticals, HLL Lifecare Limited, TTK HealthCare, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Life care pvt. Ltd., Cipla Limited and others.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/451

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Oral contraceptive drugs or pills was the leading segment in the overall contraceptive market, accounting for $16,997 million in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

• Contraceptive devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, owing to the increased demand for the prevention of unwanted pregnancies in home settings.

• Intrauterine (IUD) segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.1% during the analysis period.

• Condom segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounted for $6,053 million in the world contraceptive devices market and projected to retain its dominance during the analysis period.

• Vaginal ring is estimated to grow at significant rate of 10.0% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

• Contraceptive patch is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 8.8% during the analysis period.

• North America is the major shareholder, accounting for about 32% share of the world contraceptives market.

• Germany accounted for around one-fourth share of the European contraceptives market in 2015.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/451

Oral contraceptive drugs or oral contraceptive pills segment accounted for over 85% share in the overall contraceptive drugs market in 2015. Oral pills are the most common type of reversible contraception used globally. High effectiveness and convenience in comparison to contraceptive devices, particularly implants have made it a preferred mode of contraception. Also, the large consumer base and government initiatives to cater the unmet need of contraception further boosts the market growth. Injectable contraceptives is the fastest growing segment in the global market, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to rise in awareness among individuals and growth in population.

Condoms is expected to dominate the overall contraceptives device market throughout the analysis period, due to the increase in demand in developed as well as developing economies. Male condoms are more popular than female condoms; thereby significantly boosting the growth of the overall contraceptive market. The increase in popularity of male condoms is attributed to their easy accessibility, ease-of-use, and wide acceptance across various regions. Furthermore, intrauterine (IUD) segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to their effectiveness in prevention of unwanted pregnancies for almost 1012 years after insertion in the body and transmission of STDs.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contraceptives-market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Medical Thawing System Market

Germany IVD Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

