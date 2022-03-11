Metamaterial Market Worth USD 4.42 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growing incidence of demand for advanced materials in the end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, medical are key factors of growth in the industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Metamaterials Market is projected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2027. The market is driven by crucial factors such as increasing demand for new technologies that can be used in applications such as absorbers, antennas, and superlenses instead of traditional materials to boost the performance of machinery and the reliability of processes across applications.

Metamaterials are uniquely engineered synthetic structures that have superior electromagnetic properties. Such products find a vast potential for use in large end-use verticals such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and others. The market is driven mainly by demand from telecommunications applications because of the material's potential to be used in devices such as radars

The increasing safety standards in the defense industry are adding to the increased demand for radars and antennas. Those radars help locate obstacles and assist during operations under low visibility conditions.

Market Overview

The materials and chemical sector is significantly growing in terms of revenue and is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors including biotechnology and pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, agriculture, medical and healthcare, and food and beverages among others. Other factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, the rising need for reducing carbon emission, and increasing research and development activities are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, high demand for organic products, rapidly growing industrial sector, and building and construction activities around the globe are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players along with their financial status, market position, global standing, services, and product base along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key participants include Metamaterial Technologies, Inc., MetaShield LLC., Kymeta Corporation, MediWise Ltd., Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC, JEM Engineering, LLC, Multiwave Technologies AG, Echodyne, Inc., NKT Photonics AS, and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The aerospace and defense market is emerging as the largest end-use segment in terms of revenue, and this domination is projected to continue in the forecasting period. This can be due to the fast development of this vertical end-user in core economies such as the United States, Germany, the U.K., China, India, and Russia.

The antenna segment is expected to witness steady growth over the projected period, primarily due to increased demand for specialized antennas in applications in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications.

In recent years, all of the significant market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, leading to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In August 2019, Continental Precious Minerals Inc. entered into an amalgamation deal with Metamaterial Technologies Inc., a smart materials and photonics company headquartered in Nova Scotia, and the Continental Precious Minerals Subco Inc.

For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global metamaterial industry report based on product type, application, end-use, and by Region for this study:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electromagnetic

Tunable

Photonic

Frequency Selective Surface

Terahertz

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Absorber

Antenna

Cloaking devices

Super lens

MRI

X-ray

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europ

Asia Pacific

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

