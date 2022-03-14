Dangbei Mars Pro Review: Affordable and Excellent 4K Projector
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITES STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei Mars Pro is a hot 4K laser projector released this month. This post will review the projector in terms of appearance, image, and system, helping you know better about the projector.
Appearance
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts a glass IML suspension panel and aircraft-grade aluminum frame on the front panel, building a futuristic and elegant style. The lens and focus modules are embedded in the glass panel. The 4K logo and Dangbei logo are delicately labeled in a diagonal way.
The two side panels and the back panel incorporate vents for heat dissipation. The penetrating design can effectively improve air circulation and reduce the noise of heat dissipation. The operation noise is as low as 24 dB.
On the upper panel of the projector, there is a tactile switch, bringing comfortable and gentle touch. The top panel is glossy and shining, which is just like a mirror.
On the back of the projector, there are various interfaces, including 2 USB 2.0 interfaces, 2 HDMI interfaces, 1 S/PDIF interface, 1 RJ45 LAN, and 1 3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc.
Image
With ALPD laser as the light source, Dangbei Mars Pro features 4K resolution and 3200 ANSI lumens, projecting bright and clear images even under ambient lights. It also supports HDR 10 and HLG, bringing a cinematic viewing experience.
Let’s look at a picture projected by Dangbei Mars Pro. We can clearly see that the color of the sunflower is vivid and natural, keeping true to the original color. The details and grains of the flower can be clearly captured in the image.
The laser projector can project a maximum screen of 300 inches, bringing an immersive viewing experience. The autofocus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment can greatly improve the experience and relieve image adjustment troubles.
In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro has got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which is more caring for eyes than most projectors in the market.
System
Dangbei Mars Pro carries the flagship MT9669 chip and large memory of 4G RAM +128G ROM. The top configurations bring smooth operation and enable users to download plenty of videos or files at will.
The laser projector operates the Android 9.0 system and has a built-in UI assistant. The UI of Dangbei Mars Pro is simple and elegant, you can check the weather, time, memory use status, etc. Dangbei Mars Pro supports dual-band 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring a smooth and quick wireless connection.
In terms of the sound system, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with two 10W speakers, which supports Dolby Audio and DTS, providing an audio feast with pleasant and clear sound.
It is worthy to note that Dangbei Mars Pro has a built-in community, in which you can see posts and articles concerning projectors and TV. If you come across some problems, you can just visit the community and get answers.
Conclusion
Dangbei Mars Pro features innovative and futuristic designs and 128G large memory that is rarely seen in the market. In terms of system, it has good processing performance with the flagship chip MT9669. The distinctive UI and community section bring more fun and convenience for users. Dangbei Mars Pro is now available on Amazon at a price of $1,799, much more cost-efficient than most high-end laser projectors on the market.
