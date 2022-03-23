Mat-Su Living launches new website and service featuring luxury real estate in the Mat-Su Valley
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mat-Su Living, a full-service real estate agency in Wasilla and the surrounding areas, is excited to announce its new website and luxury real estate services. The MatSu Living team at Signature Real Estate Alaska has been serving Alaska's Matanuska Valley for over nine years with an experienced staff specializing in residential homes and has extensive knowledge in rehabbing properties and purchasing foreclosures, short sales, multi-family properties, and real estate investments. "The Mat-Su needs more luxury services, and our friends and neighbors deserve no less from us," said Darren Espada of Mat-Su Living.
The Mat-Su has quickly become a hot spot for incredible homes and recreational opportunities. The area has seen immense growth over the past decade. Between 2010 and 2020, the population increased by about 20,000 people. While some of this growth is from people moving to Alaska from the lower 48, there has also been a lot of movement from people in other parts of Alaska, such as Anchorage, who want to get out of the city and experience the "Alaska Dream Lifestyle" meaning: more land, stunning views, and direct access to a plethora of outdoor activities.
In addition to being one of the most beautiful agricultural areas in Alaska, another reason for the great influx of people moving to Mat-Su is the incredibly affordable housing market. On average, house prices are as much as 30% lower than homes in Anchorage, offering people who work in the city an affordable place to live if they’re willing to take a longer commute.
MatSu Living team at Signature Real Estate Alaska has developed a reputation for providing an exceptional experience in the home buying process. A recent client, Tom Meyer, noted: "Kaitlyn Espada was not only responsive, professional, and friendly, but she was genius in knowing the market and how to get the best price for our home! I picked her because I had met her before and could tell she would be the right amount of smart, diplomatic, assertive (not aggressive), and easy to work with. She did not disappoint!"
The Mat-Su Living team at Signature Real Estate Alaska is excited to be a part of the growth and opportunity of this unique and beautiful part of Alaska. "We believe everyone is entitled to a luxury home buying experience, and we make sure you’re taken care of until you’re holding the keys to your new home and beyond," Kaitlyn Espanda stated.
To learn more about the Mat-Su Living team at Signature Real Estate Alaska, visit the website www.matsuliving.com.
