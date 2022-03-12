Network Traffic Analyzer Market is Expected to Reach USD 4,704.3 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Network Traffic Analyzer Market – USD 2,171.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Booming retail and e-commerce industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing popularity of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based technologies, big data, and IoT, is propelling the growth of the Network Traffic Analyzer Market.

The global network traffic analyzer market is forecast to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network traffic analysis is used for the purpose of reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic for security, performance, and general network operations & management.

Extensive information exchange is one of the most significant results of advanced information technologies. This evolution has brought many benefits to our society when it comes to international cooperation, information dissemination, business opportunities, and more. The rapid adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things are exponentially creating more data threats. Network traffic analysis provides the network administrators the means to investigate and suggest responses and solutions quickly.

The growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise applications has helped in reducing IT costs. Moreover, the ever-increasing popularity of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the region will also influence market growth in APAC. The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with the penetration of the internet, will boost the market for e-commerce websites and applications.

Key participants include SolarWinds, Cisco Systems, ManageEngine, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Kentik, Genie Networks, Colasoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Nokia Corporation, Plixer, CA Technologies, and NetFlow Auditor, among others.

Get a sample of the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2317

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the end uses the traffic management accounted for the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2018. Network traffic management manages, controls, and reduces network traffic whenever necessary. It is used to reduce internet bandwidth, for example, by the network scheduler. It is used by network administrators to minimize latency, congestion, and data loss.

• A cloud-deployed network provides better control over the network, allowing a firm to prioritize traffic between the system and the internet so that more bandwidth is available for essential users and applications.

• Network security management is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 6% during the forecast period. With the increasing dependence on technology, it is becoming crucial to secure every aspect of online information and data. As the internet penetrates and computer networks become complicated, data integrity has become one of the most significant elements for businesses to consider.

• A stable and efficient network security management system is essential to protecting the company and client data. An ideal network security system helps businesses in reducing the risk of data theft and sabotage.

• Among the components, the solutions accounted for a larger market share of ~54% in the year 2018. The solutions are used by end-use industries for applications such as operations, human resources, financial, IT, marketing, and sales, among others.

• The services segment is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 17.0% during the forecast period. The segment is further classified into managed and professional services.

• North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018. The growing investments in digitalization and e-commerce are governing the market in the region. The region has adopted new and advanced technologies at a very early stage. High penetration of cloud technology, the internet of things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data, among others, are propelling the market in North America. Moreover, the region is a hub for significant market vendors who are increasingly launching new products in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-traffic-analyzer-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Network Traffic Analyzer market on the basis of end-use, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Network Monitoring

• Network Security Management

• Traffic Management

• Customer Data Analysis

• Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Solution

• Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

• Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and E-commerce

• IT and Telecommunication

• Transport and Hospitality

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2317

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2317

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Report

Finance Cloud Market-@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/finance-cloud-market

Aviation Insurance Market-@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aviation-insurance-market

Immersive Technology Market-@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immersive-technology-market

Semiconductor AGV & Mobile Robots Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/semiconductor-agv-and-mobile-robots-market