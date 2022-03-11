Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal / Violations of Conditions of Release / Arrest Warrant
CASE#: 22B2000915
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3/10/22, 2103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Stockbridge
VIOLATIONS: DUI-Refusal, Violating Conditions of Release x2, Warrant
ACCUSED: Thomas Brewer
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/10/22 at approximately 2103 hours there was a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 107 in the Town of Stockbridge. While Troopers were in route, rescue staff found a male walking away from the crash. The male was identified as Thomas Brewer and stated he was the operator of the vehicle that crashed. Upon further investigation, it was determined Brewer was under the influence of intoxicants and had an active arrest warrant. Brewer was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. While at the barracks, it was discovered Brewer violated his Conditions of Release by calling a protected party and asking for a ride. Due to the Conditions of Release Violations, Brewer was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/11/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
