Royalton Barracks / DUI Refusal / Violations of Conditions of Release / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000915

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/10/22, 2103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 107, Stockbridge

VIOLATIONS: DUI-Refusal, Violating Conditions of Release x2, Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Brewer

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/10/22 at approximately 2103 hours there was a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 107 in the Town of Stockbridge. While Troopers were in route, rescue staff found a male walking away from the crash. The male was identified as Thomas Brewer and stated he was the operator of the vehicle that crashed. Upon further investigation, it was determined Brewer was under the influence of intoxicants and had an active arrest warrant. Brewer was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. While at the barracks, it was discovered Brewer violated his Conditions of Release by calling a protected party and asking for a ride. Due to the Conditions of Release Violations, Brewer was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/11/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

