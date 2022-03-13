Bottled Water Processing Market To Witness A Robust Revenue Growth At A CAGR Of 5.9% Till 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at USD 239.1 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 380.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.90%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bottled Water Processing Market was valued at USD 239.1 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 380.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.90%. The major factors which drive the market for Bottle water processing include an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in the industry, Government initiatives, and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

The global industry highly depends on the technology and the equipment used to produce bottled drinks. The primary driving factor for the industry is the scarcity of drinking water and the contamination of different bodies. Bottled drinks considered among the greatest consumed beverage owing to its accessibility. Boiling water at home is time-exhausting and energy inefficient, and this trend expected to contribute significantly toward the growth of the industry. The air supplied to processing and packaging facility should be of sufficient quality so as not contaminate the equipment. Unclean air, excessive dust, odors or build-up of condensation or grease are all potential sources of water contamination. The rise in perception about consuming safe drinks for a healthy life and contaminated tap water is creating a huge industry opportunity, which, in turn, will create a positive outlook on the industry.

Key Players:

Key participants include DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), The 3M Company (US), Lennetech B.V. (Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), Pepsi Co (US), Coca Cola (US), Danone (France), Tata Global Beverages (India)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The industry is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. In 2017, according to the IBWA the per-capita consumption in the US exceeded 42 gallons in 2017, while the intake of carbonated soft drinks reduced to less than 38 gallons. Due to many qualities such as convenience, healthfulness, safety, and high-quality value, the bottled drinks segment seen as an attractive segment in the US beverage industry.

• The plastic segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecasted period due to many features of plastics that supports this demand owing to the property of the material such as durability, safety, hygiene, and a lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular. The upcoming trend of using plastic as a packaging material for bottled drinks includes the use of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, which reduces the required amount of plastic resins used per package.

• The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bottling industry due to the enormous growth opportunity in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. As a result of the increasing trends in premiumization, China’s bottling industry seen to have a robust increase over the coming years. High volume consumption, bulk drinks purchases, shifting trends in drinking habits, and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the industry in these countries.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Still Water

• Sparkling Water

Packaging Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Equipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Mainstream

• Filters

• Bottle Washers

• Blow Molders

• Shrink Wrappers

• Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Ion Exchange and Demineralisation

• Disinfection

• Filtration

• Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Key questions answered:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Bottled Water Processing market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Bottled Water Processing market?

