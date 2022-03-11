TJ Brutal Customs Now Offering Free Shipping on Orders Over $299

An industry leader in parts is relieving its customers of shipping costs on purchases over a dollar amount.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent Consumer Trends Report, 80 percent of consumers expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount of products. That is why representatives with TJ Brutal Customs are proud to announce that they offer free shipping of orders over $299.

TJ Stiles, founder of TJ Brutal Customs, said offering free shipping is one of the ways it shows its appreciation, in addition to excellent customer service.

The company’s decision to offer free shipping on orders over $299 could prove to have perfect timing. According to the Consumer Trends Report, the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns have altered the way consumers shop and their demands and expectations. Shoppers are making more purchases online and expect quick, low-cost, and safe shipping on all products.

The report confirmed that fast and low-cost shipping is essential in the bid to keep online shoppers happy. It also found that 91 percent of consumers expect to receive an online order within a week.

“My goal is not necessarily to do business with those who need the parts I have but with those who believe in what I believe,” Stiles stressed, before adding, “In everything I do, I believe in challenging the status quo; I think differently, and I believe in changing the way things are. I consistently question the way things are and lack the restraint to accept them as such, yet possess the determination and perseverance to create the change I dream of. I just happen to make motorcycle parts.”

Stiles noted that when he started the business years ago, there was no market for the VT600.

“I wanted to change that,” said Stiles. “I dreamed that I could make a change in an industry that was rife with stagnation. I believe in being loud and embracing freedom. The way I embrace this and change my world is by making parts that are easy to use, well thought out, and of the highest quality. It would bear many business owners a great service to remember what Henry Ford once said, “a business that only makes money is a poor business.’”

For more information, please visit shoptjbc.com/about-us and https://shoptjbc.com/blogs/news

About TJ Brutal Customs

Fourteen years ago, there was no website you could go to with hundreds of model specific parts, a FAQ section, and technical information for the Honda Shadows. The company has worked tirelessly to create something that will hopefully come to be known as the authoritative answer for the world’s Honda Shadow needs.

The company now sells over 150 custom-quality parts at affordable prices for the Honda Shadow Line.

