Visual Content Market and Content Writing Services Market Size, Share 2022 By Worldwide Industry Demand, Regional Overview, Business Trends Evaluation, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Visual Content Market Analysis and Insights: The global Visual Content market size is projected to reach US$ 12440 million by 2027, from US$ 4509 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021-2027.

Scope of the Visual Content Market Report:

Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content.

Global Visual Content key players include Shutterstock, Getty Images, Fotolia, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

United States is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Video Visual Content is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Editorial, followed by Commercial.



The Major Players in the Visual Content Market include: The research covers the current Visual Content market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Shutterstock

123RF

Getty Images

Dreamstime

Fotolia

Story & Heart

Storyblocks

Depositphotos

Alamy

AP Images

Dissolve

Photofolio

Pond5

Unsplash

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Images Visual Content

Video Visual Content

Infographics Visual Content

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Editorial

Commercial

Others

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Visual Content?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Visual Content? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Visual Content Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Visual Content market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Visual Content Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Visual Content market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

The Major Players in the Content Writing Services Market include:

SmartSites

LeadMD

WebiMax

Godot

ContentWriters

InboundLabs

Anti/Anti

Be Found Online

Blog Hands

Clickworker

ContentFly

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Copywriting

Article Writing

Other

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Content Writing Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Content Writing Services market in terms of revenue.

