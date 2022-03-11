/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Shemelive announced that its fashion shopping APP has been launched overseas, targeting the European and American women market. Shemelive is a fashion social e-commerce platform of Online celebrities under British Shemelive. As of March 2022, Shemelive has thousands of influencers and millions of consumers, and the growth rate is quite fast. SHEIN's rise from obscurity to popularity has attracted many viewers. Although fast fashion is a fierce competition in the field of cross-border e-commerce, entrants are still coming in an endless stream. Now the circuit is getting busier and busier and the competition is getting fiercer. To entice users to make a deal, new users at Shemelive get a free chance to draw a blind box, which can be worth up to $500, as well as a 0.99 yuan shopping area for newcomers, where more than 500 new items are introduced each week.



Shemelive combines user recommendation notes with purchasing power, and offers great products from all over the world that consumers can easily purchase. Since its inception, Shemelive has indeed taken a unique development path. Shemelive's official introduction: Shemelive is a lifestyle platform for young people. The users of Shemelive are both consumers and users. Shemelive is mainly a cross-border e-commerce platform for shopping, dressing, skin care, beauty makeup and food, and women pay more attention to this content. From traditional business to the Internet industry, women have been recognized as trendsetters. Their love of "shopping" and shopping nature combined with the economic conditions brought by income make them have higher consumption power. In user locking, Shemelive targeted white-collar workers and students, which can be said to be an efficient combination of economic strength and consumption willingness. Among these mainstream groups, some of them have relatively stable income, some have sufficient time, some have high shopping frequency and have the desire to share content. Shemelive provides a sharing platform for them, which is undoubtedly a great joy for those who have spending power but little shopping experience. With the development of the platform, Shemelive has changed from the original staff to the machine distribution, which uses machine learning to match the shared content to interested users. This change also makes Shemelive more and more "easy to browse". A brand will not survive long on the strength of female consumers alone. Shemelive can quickly become popular, which is inseparable from its own operation concept, business model. At the same time, the obvious users bring the community discussion is more focused on skin care beauty makeup, bags, health care products and other female topics. In terms of user usage, Shemelive is also targeting user usage scenarios: It is expected that users can take advantage of the fragmented time brought by mobile terminals to hang out or share their product shopping experience in the sharing community, and at the same time stimulate users' purchase desire for the shared high-quality products, so as to drive the sales of newly launched products with such induced consumption, and achieve a high conversion rate of community e-commerce. The needs of Shemelive's distinctive user base are equally prominent. Users can get the simple information of the product, especially the physical picture, brand, price, origin and so on, and can share their access to high-quality products.

Shemelive has Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts, all of which have amassed over 10,000 followers. On these social media sites, Shemelive also collaborates with influencers to promote the brand and boost sales by offering them sponsored products and perks such as a 30% commission. Many of the creators who contribute to Shemelive have become masters, or aim to become masters. Online celebrities in Shemelive pay attention to the nature of goods and endorsements. Once users have a large number of fans, many advertisers will come one after another. Using your fans to cash in and your right to speak to promote consumption can constantly improve the sense of honor and status. Looking back at Shemelive's explosive content, the absolute is fairly standard content, and label use rigorous and professional, to share content copywriting considerations, can see is very professional, and even more professional individuals or organizations, Shemelive has become a web celebrity platform, and build the platform, is to give the user the real social value. In the era of the flow winner-take-all, once are in any platform trap heat, traffic will always turn around. TikTok has picked up too many users who are eager to become Internet celebrities, and Shemelive is doing the same. Shemelive has more comprehensive functions than TikTok, so it is a traffic carrier worthy of layout. But with social value, growth is no longer difficult.

Users have the idea of pursuing beautiful things and making efforts for beauty, which is consistent with the goals of Shemelive and conducive to mutual progress. Many users use Shemelive as Tiktok and Wikipedia. On Shemelive, users can query what they want to know, browse videos and broadcast live. It is convenient for users to use multiple platforms, a sentence said the core of the flow of the Shemelive. Shemelive: "grow grass" attribute promotes the strong KOL of sharing life category, like Vlog, beauty makeup category leads all the way, photography, fitness, fashion wear, food performance bright. Here to discover the real, progressive, diverse world, find the fashion of life, meet interesting stars, creators; Here users will find a wealth of beauty tutorials, travel guides, food and fitness routines, and more. Come to Shemelive, mark life, share the daily life, share and discover a more wonderful world together!

Download on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xiyin.shemelive

Download on Appstore:

https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1561323712?mt=8

Whatsapp: +86 18180721080

Media Contact

Company: SHEMELIVE LIMITED

City: London England

Contact Person: Viola

Telephone: 0044 2084 323 088

Email: shemelive@shemelive.com

Website: https://www.shemestar.com/

SOURCE: SHEMELIVE LIMITED