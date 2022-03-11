Route 2122 Butler Street Closed Due to Water Main Break in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a section of Butler Street (Route 2122) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County has closed to traffic due to a water main break.

Butler Street has closed to traffic in both directions due to a water line break between Sawyer Street and the 62nd Street Bridge. Traffic is being detoured via the 62nd Street Bridge, Route 28, and the 40th Street Bridge. The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

