Revenue Assurance Market| Business-Opportunities and Growing Rapidly with Significant Trends by 2030

The rising awareness about the severe consequences of revenue leakages on an organization’s overall profitability is driving the revenue assurance market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue assurance and fraud management departments across various telecommunications firms continuously innovate new ways to adapt to any emerging risks that cause revenue loss. Furthermore, the need of a robust risk mitigation approach is expected to involve automating the volumetric activities performed by various teams and integrate the revenue assurance and fraud management systems with intelligent automation tools, for example, robotic process automation and cognitive analysis tools, to build a comprehensive risk management framework.

An end-to-end revenue assurance system plugs into various network elements, from SS7 probes to all the way up to the billing system. It has the ability to interface with a variety of support systems and network elements that enable it to process usage information, track discrepancies, and identify potential revenue leakages. Moreover, the operator must look for revenue assurance systems that have the ability to build a workflow, which reflects its existing procedures and also has flexibility to confi¬gure new workflows as it evolves and improves.

Revenue assurance requires effective management of the revenue earned by the company from all sources. The multiple sources of income and expenditures, multiple business segments, and the differential mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations with other companies lead to the rise in complexities in the income streams of the companies. As stated by the World Economic Forum, the skills gap across industry verticals is anticipated to grow in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Thus, as revenue assurance software enables to assist in managing the revenue and decreases the revenue leakage share, the lack of organizational management and the skilled labors for effective adoption of the software are likely to restrain the revenue assurance market growth.

Major industry players - IBM, Amdocs, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consulting Services, Ericsson, Subex, Hewlett Packard, Accenture, Nokia, TransUnion, HPE, Itron, Cartesian, and TEOCO

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, major players in the revenue assurance market ensure the minimal business impact of the COVID-19 situation on their customers. Telecommunication companies focus on increasing network resiliency and looking at how COVID-19 impacts their planned investment, particularly in 5G.

2. Companies are also making changes to benefit customers, who during this time need networking services, whereas in some countries, data is being used as a tool to track and contain the spread of the virus.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

