Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5400 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:10 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to a residence for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult female who had been struck with a handgun. The investigation revealed that the assault occurred in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 25 year-old Joenathan Nelson, of Northwest, DC. Nelson, pictured below, is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to this case. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

Anyone who has information regarding Nelson’s whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.