Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,708 in the last 365 days.

Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5400 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:10 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to a residence for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult female who had been struck with a handgun. The investigation revealed that the assault occurred in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 25 year-old Joenathan Nelson, of Northwest, DC. Nelson, pictured below, is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to this case. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.

 

Anyone who has information regarding Nelson’s whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5400 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.