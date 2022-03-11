Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,711 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Orders Texas Rangers To Investigate Reported Trafficking At State-Contracted Shelter For Children

TEXAS, March 11 - March 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott this evening ordered an immediate investigation by the Texas Rangers into reports of child sex trafficking at The Refuge, a shelter in Bastrop contracted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The Governor also directed the Texas Rangers to arrest and pursue all appropriate criminal charges against anyone who perpetrated this abuse. Governor Abbott's order follows reports that certain employees of the shelter were trafficking female foster children who were already victims of sex trafficking. 

"The reports of child sex trafficking at The Refuge in Bastrop are abhorrent," said Governor Abbott. "Child abuse of any kind won’t be tolerated in the state of Texas, and we are committed to ensuring these despicable perpetrators are brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law. No child should ever suffer the atrocities of trafficking. I expect a thorough and prompt investigation by the Texas Rangers into these horrific crimes."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Orders Texas Rangers To Investigate Reported Trafficking At State-Contracted Shelter For Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.