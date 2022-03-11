Conveyor Systems Market Analysis (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Insights, Major Manufacturers, Trends and Forecast 2030

Conveyor Systems Market - UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Rise of e-commerce business has led to increase in packaging requirements as well as its extensive use in warehouse

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conveyor systems market size was valued at $9.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37.0% share of the global market.

The conveyor system helps in transportation of the goods from one destination to other. It consists of pulleys and belts, and the belts are connected between two pulleys that help in rotating the pulleys for providing the efficient movement of the goods between two points. It is used in airports for transportation of luggage. Similarly, it is used in airports for the transportation of heavier passenger luggage from one destination to another .

The global conveyor system market is segmented into type, industry, load, and region. On the basis type, the market is divided into belt, roller, pallet, overhead, others. Depending on industry, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and others. On the basis of load, the market is divided into bulk and load.

The conveyor system market was hampered during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, owing to restrictions on manufacturing activities, which also affected installation of conveyors in manufacturing and other facilities. In addition, the conveyor system could not be effectively installed through OEMs during the lockdown period.

However, the cost associated with initial process is restraining the market growth. The initial cost is associated with the installation charges that include the charges associated with various components such as ropes, belt, hardware, supports in addition with the costs associated with power source. In addition, expenses related to repairs, fuels, insurance, tire rotation cost, and the registration cost is limiting the market growth.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering of the conveyor systems market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

The major driving factors of the conveyor systems market is the growing adoption of the lean manufacturing system by companies. The lean manufacturing system helps in decreasing the time, cost, and efforts by increasing the productivity. Conveyor systems provides the lean manufacturing system application by reducing time, cost, and labor errors by increasing productivity and handling more volume of goods, which is leading to more adoption of conveyor systems. In addition, to compensate with labor shortages, companies are adopting the automation system that helps in saving other cost. Hence, conveyor systems are used as the automated systems for the above applications, which is leading to the adoption of the conveyor systems and hence driving the market.

Caterpillar, Daifuku Co., Fives, Interroll Group, Kardex, Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG), Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems Pvt. Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Siemens, Taikisha Ltd.

