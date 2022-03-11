Automatic Door Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2026 | Allied Market Research

Automatic Door Market - UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

rise in investment in construction industry especially in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the global Automatic Door Market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Door Market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $41.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by type, the sliding segment accrued the largest share in the market. In addition, the expansion of infrastructure sector throughout the globe especially in emerging nations such as Brazil, China, and India fuels the demand for automatic doors. Thus, growing infrastructure sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, the manufacturers of automatic doors are developing new products as a strategy to increase their Automatic Door Market shares. For instance, in February 2019, GEZE enhanced its sliding door portfolio with new ECdrive T2 door drive system. The product features fine-framed GCprofile Therm and also features thermal insulation qualities, which reduce heat loss considerably. The product also has a discreet door design, which allows quieter movement of the door. Similarly, in December 2017, GEZE launched the new GEZE Cockpit building automation system. The system includes, networked and automated door, windows and safety technologies and other integrated products. The GEZE Cockpit allows automatic door and window operations, either time triggered, or event triggered.

Furthermore, the growth of commercial and industrial sector, owing to increase in population and urbanization around the globe is projected to fuel the demand for automatic doors in the coming years. Currently, by end user, in 2018, the commercial segment have garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of infrastructure sector in developing regions. In addition, the industrial segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed around 72.3% of shares in the global market in 2018.

Market players-

ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Royal Boon Edam International B.V, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

And some enterprises, such as Nabtesco and ASSA ABLOY Group., are well-known for their automatic doors. For instance, in October 2019, NABCO launched, NATRUS a new generation of automatic door operator. NATRUS features the same NABCO network system and has CAN communication system. It provides smart setting operation modes and low running cost designs.

