BNB DeFi, An Open Non-Custodial Liquidity Protocol, Announces March 14 Launch on Pinksale for its High-APR, High-Rewards Cryptocurrency Token

BNB DeFi, an open non-custodial liquidity protocol, has announced that it will conduct a fair launch for the token from March 14 - 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. UTC using the pinksale.finance platform. A token that promises to offer the highest APR interest and earnings in BNB DeFi SWAP staking and farming, investors will want to participate early in this opportunity for high payments and auto rewards in BNB $DeFi holdings.



BNB DeFi holders will get a competitive four percent reward in BNB for whole of trading volume, and 50 percent of all fees paid in BNB $DeFi SWAP. All liquidity is locked in with Pinksale for one year, and there are no tokens on hold. The fair structure of the launch ensures there is only a soft cap, and the pool will be divided by the number of BNBs raised during the presale, with the price of $DeFi only known at the end of the event. Because no whitelisting is required to participate, investors worldwide will have an equal opportunity to buy $DeFi during the Pinksale release. After the Pinksale event, a $DeFi/BNB liquidity pair will be created within 24 hours.



“We are excited to announce our fair launch event from March 14 - 17, 2022,” remarked Camille, the lead developer behind the project. “The $DeFi token will reward investors today and tomorrow. We are ready to give the highest APR on the market to users who stake their assets behind this opportunity, or 40% of the net profits from the entire BNB DeFi-ecosystem when one stakes their $DeFi on BNB $DeFi SWAP. We have 3 percent of the whole supply allocated for annual APR rewards for all staking users, which add up to a generous 82,191,780 $DeFi tokens every 24 hours. Each bock is 3 seconds,” he added.



BNB DeFi passed a comprehensive audit and “know your customer” (KYC) study with Inter-Fi Network last month in anticipation of this launch. Due to the scale of the protocol and its integrations of several systems and chains, security has been prioritized throughout development, with routing through crucial fundamentals that secure the protocol's complex networks. External and decentralized oracles will also be used to validate data feeds, and multi-sig wallets will be used for all contracts, bridges, vaults, and funds in a transparent manner.



To access this exciting investment opportunity and participate in the fair launch on March 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. UTC, visit pinksale.finance. After the event on March 14, BNB DeFi is looking to be listed on big cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, Kucoin, Crypto.com, and Coinbase, so investors worldwide can access this exciting opportunity for farming, staking, and trading.



To learn more, visit bnbdefi.io, app.bnbdefi.io, or bnbdefi.gitbook.io/bnb-defi for exclusive information about the project.

For more information, please visit https://bnbdefi.io/

