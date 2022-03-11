Applicant Tracking Systems Market : Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand 2022-2029

Applicant Tracking Systems Market

Growing preference for automated recruitment processes is boosting demand for applicant tracking systems.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for cost saving, growth in need for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and emergence of social media drives the global applicant tracking systems market.

However, complexity in process automation & integration, and data security & privacy concerns impedes the market growth. Database security offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global applicant tracking systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment, social media integration, and geography.

Based on deployment, it is bifurcated into cloud, on-premises. By social media integration, it is classified into Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global applicant tracking systems market is dominated by key players such as ApplicantStack, Greenhouse, Hyrell, iCIMS, Inc., Workable, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Findly Talent LLC, JobDiva, and Oracle.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global applicant tracking systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

