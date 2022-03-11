Construction Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $261,047 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%

Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2027

forklift segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in number of warehouses and distribution centers across the world

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction equipment market accounted for $184,500 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $261,047 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global construction equipment market, in terms of revenue, accounting about 44.0% share of the global construction industry, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Construction equipment are specially designed machinery used for performing construction operations. This equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The global construction equipment market covers different industries such as construction & infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

Download PDF Sample Copy : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/652

The products segment secured the highest share of 79.8% in the global construction equipment market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In terms of type, the loader segment is expected to contribute the highest construction equipment market share in the coming years, as expansion in the construction industry is estimated to fuel its growth. The forklift segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forklifts are generally used in warehouses and distribution centers for lifting and moving raw materials and goods, it is also known as fork truck or lifting truck. It is an important component of warehouse to perform different operations such as moving between storage to carry, place, and retrieve the goods as per the requirement.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/652

One of the reasons for the growth of the construction equipment market is rise in popularity of robust and compact equipment. The adoption of compact construction equipment has gained popularity in recent years, due to their easier maintenance, movability, and similar performance as heavy construction machinery. Moreover, unlike heavy machinery, compact construction equipment does not necessitate certified & skilled workers and are considerably easier to operate. Further, lower costs of the compact equipment boost their adoption in end-user industries.

Key Market Segments:

By Solution Type

• Products

• Services

By Equipment Type

• Heavy construction equipment

• Compact construction equipment

By Type

• Loader

• Cranes

• Forklift

• Excavator

• Dozers

Market players-

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/652

Related Reports : -

Construction Equipment Rental Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-equipment-rental-market-A06656

Construction Drone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-drone-market-A06247

Home Warranty Service Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-warranty-service-market-A13578