Liquid Media Group presents Exclusive Sneak Peek Screening of iNDIEFLIX’s RACE to Be Human
iNDIEFLIX provided a sneak peek of its new film RACE to be Human to its worldwide audience.UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iNDIEFLIX, a Liquid Media Group company, delivers a global sneak peek of its groundbreaking new film RACE to Be Human, with a virtual screening event at SXSW Interactive. Starting March 11 and going until March 18, 2022, the film is available exclusively on Eluvio LIVE.
“I wanted to make a film that addressed the confusion and apprehension we often feel when talking about race and racism. Race to Be Human illustrates the impact that courageous conversations about race and racism can have on ourselves and our communities when we approach them with curiosity, self-reflection, and empathy,” says Director Scilla Andreen.
A code is required to enter this exclusive event and watch the Race to Be Human sneak peek screening by visiting: https://live.eluv.io/indieflix/code. The first 1000 people to use code: FKRTu77 will be granted access. To learn more about the project, discover future events and NFT drops, be sure to join the official iNDIEFLIX Discord Channel: https://discord.com/invite/evGntvgxrj .
Their latest NFT collection has officially dropped and is live at https://live.eluv.io/indieflix. This collection holds 1000 unique NFTs of our RACE to Be Human film poster. Each poster is purposefully different, in a symbolic effort to represent and appreciate the diversity of the human race. Each NFT has an individual rarity score that will be announced at the end of the minting period on March 18th, 2022 so make sure to keep an eye out for that. In support of their values and goals, 10% of the NFT net proceeds will be donated to iNDIEFLIX Foundation in an effort to bring the RACE to Be Human film program to underserved schools.
RACE to Be Human is an iNDIEFLIX Original documentary exploring the impact of race and racism on our mental health and how we can collectively honor dignity and pursue belonging in our communities. The film weaves together personal stories from students and parents, with perspectives and data from educators, mental health professionals, and diversity and inclusion experts. Appropriate for ages 10 and up.
“Powerful film. From start to finish, this film had me thinking about myself, my students, my S.O., and my children. It had me thinking about the past, the present, and the future of society.” - Counselor from the American School Counselor Association
iNDIEFLIX is presenting their second blockchain streaming event with partner Eluvio, presented proudly by Liquid Media Group at SXSW Interactive. In tandem, Scilla Andreen, Filmmaker/Author/CEO and Co-Founder of iNDIEFLIX, is participating in a series of panels, including the Blockchain Creative Labs panel Friday, March 11, from 1:00-1:45 PM to explore entrepreneurship in Web3 and how women within this space are leading through innovation.
This panel also includes Melody Hildebrandt, President of Blockchain Creative Labs; Anjali Young, CCO of Collab. Land; Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient; and Rachel Wolfson, Author and Senior Reporter for Cointelegraph. This will be a very educational and inspiring panel, and they are ready to welcome everybody there.
