Visit to the industrial enterprises "Gypto Pharma" and "T&C Garments" in the region of Al-Khanka of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, visited in Al-Khanka region the industrial enterprises "Gypto Pharma" and "T&C Garments".

At the Gypto Pharma enterprise, the head of our state, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that it is one of the largest enterprises for the production of medicines in the Middle East. The company has the capacity and capabilities for the production of all types of medicines.

Gypto Pharma is one of the largest competitive pharmaceutical companies in the world.

This enterprise was built entirely for the production of various medicines on a total area of 180 thousand square meters. This facility produces a number of world-famous medicines.

After getting familiar with the activities of the pharmaceutical enterprise, the head of our state, Emomali Rahmon, held a constructive conversation with senior officials in the fields of industry and healthcare and the Egyptian pharmaceutical company on the development of cooperation, opportunities and resources of the unique nature of Tajikistan, including medicinal flowers and plants of our country.

Then, in the Al-Khanka industrial zone, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the activities of the "T&C Garments" company.

It was reported that T&C Garments is a joint manufacturing company for the manufacturing of fabrics and sewing jeans.

The company was established in 2010 by Tolba Group of Egypt and Tai Group of Turkey.

With the use of advanced technologies and systems, this production facility was built in the city of Obur, Egypt, on an area of 68,000 square meters, where 4,000 people are employed.

Here, after familiarization with the activities of the enterprise and its production potential, the head of our state, Emomali Rahmon, held a sincere conversation with the management of the enterprise regarding the issues of a favorable investment climate in Tajikistan, the creation of joint industrial and production enterprises, the potential of free economic zones in Tajikistan, the use of natural resources of our country, including cotton, cotton fiber and high quality fabrics.