Wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and Tomb of the late Egyptian President Mohammed Anwar Sadat

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - On March 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt in tribute to the history, culture, civilization and sons of this country at Cairo laid a wreath and paid his respects at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and Tomb of the late President of Egypt Muhammad Anwar Sadat.

The national anthems of both countries were performed at the wreath-laying ceremony.

At the ceremony, the head of state Emomali Rahmon was accompanied by high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

